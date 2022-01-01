Mithril Price Down 4% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $60.30 million and $11.89 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00344202 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.