Method Finance Price Hits $0.0075 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Method Finance has a market cap of $313,707.18 and approximately $436.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

