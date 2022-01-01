TENT Price Down 15% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TENT has a total market capitalization of $452,659.49 and $82,096.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00316241 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00131251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00087167 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002230 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

