Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.66 or 0.07899343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00074275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.43 or 0.99906219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

