MoonTools One Day Volume Tops $3,173.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for $16.93 or 0.00036177 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. MoonTools has a total market cap of $465,663.55 and $3,173.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07894435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.30 or 0.99956927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007907 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOONSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.