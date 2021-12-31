Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 281,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,539,605. The firm has a market cap of $363.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

