IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $162.01 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,161,843 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

