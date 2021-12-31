Wing Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07894435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.30 or 0.99956927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

