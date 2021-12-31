$0.41 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $236.16. 266,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,837. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.97 and its 200-day moving average is $247.00. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth $59,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.