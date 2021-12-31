Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.