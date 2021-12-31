UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of UnitedHealth Group worth $525,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

