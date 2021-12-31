Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 105.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,906.02. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,875. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,923.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,797.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.