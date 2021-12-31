Secure Pad Price Down 8.9% This Week (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Secure Pad has a market cap of $126,954.92 and $760.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07889002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00074162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,812.26 or 0.99943562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,293 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

