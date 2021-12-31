TrustToken Price Reaches $0.20 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

