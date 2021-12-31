Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

