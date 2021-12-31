Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

VZ stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

