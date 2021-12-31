Loom Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.03 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

