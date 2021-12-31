Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 294,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of 206.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

