Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

