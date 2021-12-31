Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,265,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 641,643 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 8.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $284,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

