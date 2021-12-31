Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 80,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

