Rotharium (RTH) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Rotharium has a market cap of $8.63 million and $244,258.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00005055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00042827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Rotharium Coin Profile

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.