Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0005

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Datacoin has a market cap of $18,600.25 and approximately $286.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010559 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

