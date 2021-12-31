HoDooi Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07889312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00074107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,825.64 or 0.99976053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007935 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

