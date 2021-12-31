Thisoption (TONS) Trading Down 70.3% Over Last Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 67.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Thisoption has a total market cap of $165,462.36 and $3.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 70.3% lower against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.58 or 0.07916477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.34 or 1.00141522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007960 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

