PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,014 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 878,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $281,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

Shares of ACN opened at $413.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

