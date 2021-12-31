Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.5% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.