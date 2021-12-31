TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $612.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

