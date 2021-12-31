166 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $156.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.30 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

