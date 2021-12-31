Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 16,639 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,859. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

