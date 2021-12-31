Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HON stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.00. 2,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,029. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day moving average of $219.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

