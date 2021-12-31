SnowSwap Price Reaches $4.40 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00009396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $41,045.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.58 or 0.07916477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.34 or 1.00141522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007960 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.