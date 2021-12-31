StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $485,189.64

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. StrongHands has a total market cap of $485,189.64 and approximately $385.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,502,634,259 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

