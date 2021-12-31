Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.91. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. 730,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

