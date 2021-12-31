ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,474. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

