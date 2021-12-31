Gulden Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Gulden has a total market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $10,010.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00318714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,878,916 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.