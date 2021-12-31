Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Makes New $139.40 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,112,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,400,000. TJX Companies makes up about 1.7% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of TJX Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

