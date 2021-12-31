Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 477 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,712. The firm has a market cap of $261.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.59 and its 200 day moving average is $339.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.