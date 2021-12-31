Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 605,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,077. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

