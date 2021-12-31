Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 176.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

