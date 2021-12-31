NFTX 1-Day Volume Reaches $472,789.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $86.31 or 0.00184824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $35.10 million and $472,789.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007089 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.