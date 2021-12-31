Seascape Capital Management Has $691,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.03. 2,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,733. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.