Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,503 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.61. 8,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $635.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.39. The company has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

