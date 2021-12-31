Mdex (MDX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $315.06 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.23 or 0.07893798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.80 or 0.99642260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,600,162 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

