Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $2,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00317500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,240,870 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.