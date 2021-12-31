Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $117.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

