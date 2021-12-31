Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

