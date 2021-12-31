Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,114. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.78 and a twelve month high of $114.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

