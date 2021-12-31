The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 57,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.73. 87,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

