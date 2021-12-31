Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $207.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

